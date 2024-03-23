Watch CBS News
Protesters briefly disrupt First Lady Jill Biden's speech at Human Rights Campaign dinner in LA

By Dean Fioresi

KCAL News

A group of protesters briefly disrupted First Lady Jill Biden's speech during the Human Rights Campaign's 2024 Los Angeles Dinner on Saturday. 

As soon as she took the stage, a group of people who had made their way into the dinner began to chant "Ceasefire now," while at least one held up what looked like a blanket or shawl with writing on it. 

Dozens of protesters could also be seen outside of the dinner's venue, the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel in Century City 

Biden is visiting LA for yet another round of fundraising for her husband's re-election campaign, making a slew of stops throughout Southern California before leaving on Monday. 

She is set to attend an event in LA prior to leaving, as part of the White House initiative on Women's Health Research. 

She arrived Friday where she made an appearance at a fundraiser at the home of Dr. Patricia Gordon in Hancock Park. While speaking, she told the crowd that the event had raised more than $1 million. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 23, 2024 / 9:56 PM PDT

