Protesters block traffic on the 110 Freeway in downtown LA

Traffic is stopped on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles as protesters calling for a cease fire in the Israel-Hamas war block the road Wednesday morning.

SkyCAL flew over the scene showing protesters sitting down and linking arms in the southbound lanes on 110 Freeway at 3rd Street. The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene as the protest started shortly after 9 a.m.

They are now symbolically 'lighting' a Hannukah menorah while chanting "Down down with occupation" on the 110 freeway: pic.twitter.com/efUHLrdfBK — Jon peltz (@JonnyPeltz) December 13, 2023

A group called IfNotNow Los Angeles had announced plans for a downtown protest Wednesday, although the organization did not indicate that they would shut down the freeway. The group called the protest "to demand that all of our elected officials call for a lasting ceasefire and an end to U.S. support for Israel's war on Gaza."

Additional officers were called to the scene after the protest was called an unlawful assembly. Several protesters have already been peacefully detained after they failed to disperse.

Authorities said buses are also being sent to the scene to get some of the protesters off of the freeway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.