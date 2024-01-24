Prosecutors charge young man with selling child pornography, sexually assaulting 10-year-old

The Ventura County District Attorney charged a 20-year-old man with multiple counts related to the sexual assault of a 10-year-old and the selling of child sexual assault material online.

The FBI and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office started the case in December 2023 after receiving tips that the suspect Victor Manuel Avalos Jr. posted a "menu" of child pornography on Snapchat under the username "Rhythmic."

A month later, the tips led the task force to Avalos's home in the Nyland Acres community of unincorporated Oxnard. There, Avalos had allegedly taken child sexual assault porn from the internet and pawned it off for his own profit.

"The Child Exploitation & Human Trafficking Task Force is not only committed to locating and rescuing children from sexual assault, exploitation, and from human trafficking, but we are also committed to locating and arresting anyone who willingly sought out and purchased this material," District Attorney Supervising Investigator Terry Dobrosky said.

Avalos has been charged with 10 felonies:

Three counts of unlawful act with a child 10 years old or younger

Three counts of forcible lew act upon a child

One count of causing minor to engage in commercial sex act

One count using minor for commercial sex acts

One count of advertising for sale or distribution of child sexual abuse material

One count of possession or control of child sexual abuse material

Prosecutors added a special allegation of taking advantage of a position of trust or confidence while he allegedly carried out these crimes. They did not specify Avalos's profession when he allegedly committed these felonies. He will be arraigned on Feb. 16. He will remain in custody without bail.

Investigators believe there may be more victims and encourage anyone with information to contact their local law enforcement.