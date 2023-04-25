Prosecutors charge man for impersonating a doctor, treating thousands of patients with license

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is searching for anyone that received care from a man that allegedly impersonated a doctor and treated thousands of patients.

"Practicing medicine without a license is not only a criminal activity in California, it can cause irreparable harm to the health of unsuspecting people, some with serious illnesses, who believe they are under the care of a licensed physician," District Attorney George Gascón said.

Prosecutors have charged 44-year-old Stephan Gevorkian with five felony counts of practicing medicine without a certification. The charges alleged that Gevorkian treated thousands of patients at his Pathways Medical building for several years.

Prosecutors said that the business conducted blood tests on patients and advised them on possible treatments. Furthermore, the organization offered treatment for serious conditions such as cancer and viral infections

According to the District Attorney, the charges stem from a November 2022 undercover operation where an investigator received consulting from Gevorkian. During the consultation, prosecutors alleged that Gevorian failed to address levels of a hormone that could indicate a serious medical condition.

The investigation into Gevorkian's alleged crimes is being handled by the California Department of Consumer Affairs while the DA's office will handle the prosecution.

Investigators ask any potential victims to call the Consumer Protection hotline at (213) 257-2465.

To verify someone's medical license go to search.dca.ca.gov.