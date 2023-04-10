LA Mayor helps 'Project Angel Food' serve its 16 millionth meal

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass joined Project Angel Food in delivering their 16 millionth meal on Monday, April 10.

The non-profit organization prepares and delivers healthy, medically-tailored meals to feed families impacted by serious illness such as diabetes, heart disease, kidney disease, cancer and much more.

Project Angel Food CEO Richard Ayoub gave Mayor Bass a tour, followed by the mayor greeting staff and volunteers and volunteering herself - helping prepare meals. It was the mayor's first official visit to a non-profit since beginning her term in January.

"It is my honor and pleasure to present this 16 millionth meal to a member of our community, León Williams. He told me he's a heart patient. A lot of times when people think of health care they think of doctors and medicine, but they don't necessarily think of food. That is why Project Angel Food is so important," Mayor Bass said.

The recipient of that milestone meal, León, said he's grateful for all the effort and love all the volunteers put into the meals.

Project Angel Food's mission is to improve health outcomes and end food insecurity for critically ill men, women, and children in Los Angeles. The non-profit was founded in 1989, and feeds 2,500 seriously ill people each day, preparing and delivering more than 1.5 million meals per year.