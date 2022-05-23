Producer Greg Berlanti receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 23 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 23 AM Edition)

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (May 23 AM Edition)

Producer Greg Berlanti received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Monday for his career producing "Dawson's Creek," "Everwood," "Brothers & Sisters" and "Arrow."

Sarah Schechter, Ryan Murphy and Peter Roth joined Berlanti at the 11:30 a.m. ceremony which was streamed on the Walk of Fame's website.

Berlanti's star marks the 2,724th since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961.

Berlanti kicked off his career in television in 1997 as a writer on "Dawson's Creek," before he eventually became an executive producer and showrunner.

Berlanti produced "The Flight Attendant" which received an outstanding comedy series Emmy nomination in 2021. He also received an Emmy nomination for "Political Animals" in 2013.

Berlanti made his feature film directing debut with the 2000 romantic comedy-drama "The Broken Hearts Club." He also directed the 2010 romantic comedy "Life as We Know It" and the romantic comedy-drama "Love, Simon."