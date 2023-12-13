Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Procession for Riverside airman who died in Osprey aircraft crash takes place Wednesday

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A procession takes place Wednesday for fallen U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath from LAX to a Riverside mortuary just before noon, and the public is asked to show support along the route.

The Riverside airman was one of eight Air Force crew members who died on an Osprey aircraft that crashed in the sea off the coast of Yakushima Island, Japan Nov. 29.

The Osprey had been performing a routine training mission when it went down, according to the Air Force.

Unrath, 34, of Riverside, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan. He was a graduate of Martin Luther King High School in Riverside and Cal Poly Pomona.

The route from Los Angeles International Airport, with an estimated departure time of 11:45 a.m.:

  •            Sepulveda to 105 Ramp
  •            105 East to 605 South
  •            605 South to 91 East
  •            91 East to Adams St
  •            Left on Adams to Magnolia
  •            Right on Magnolia and arrive to:

Acheson & Graham Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. Julie has written for The Beach Reporter covering the city of Manhattan Beach and community-based articles for the Palos Verdes Post. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie covers breaking news, crime, and community events with a niche in civic news and feature pieces. Julie also previously worked for CBS in the Los Angeles market as a video journalist.

First published on December 13, 2023 / 9:40 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.