Procession for Riverside airman who died in Osprey aircraft crash takes place Wednesday

A procession takes place Wednesday for fallen U.S. Air Force Maj. Luke A. Unrath from LAX to a Riverside mortuary just before noon, and the public is asked to show support along the route.

The Riverside airman was one of eight Air Force crew members who died on an Osprey aircraft that crashed in the sea off the coast of Yakushima Island, Japan Nov. 29.

The Osprey had been performing a routine training mission when it went down, according to the Air Force.

Unrath, 34, of Riverside, was a CV-22 pilot and flight commander assigned to the 21st Special Operations Squadron, 353rd Special Operations Wing, Yokota Air Base, Japan. He was a graduate of Martin Luther King High School in Riverside and Cal Poly Pomona.

The route from Los Angeles International Airport, with an estimated departure time of 11:45 a.m.:

Sepulveda to 105 Ramp

105 East to 605 South

605 South to 91 East

91 East to Adams St

Left on Adams to Magnolia

Right on Magnolia and arrive to:

Acheson & Graham Mortuary, 7944 Magnolia Ave., Riverside