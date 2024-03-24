Probe underway following fatal single-vehicle crash in Fullerton

An investigation was underway following a fatal crash in Fullerton.

The single-car crash unfolded around 12:32 a.m. Sunday in the area of N. Gilbert Street and Rosecrans Avenue. There, officers located the vehicle that had crashed into a wall. The driver, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.

The circumstances leading up to the crash were not immediately clear. Alcohol and drugs are not believed to have been factors in the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Officer J. Greenwood at (714) 738-6812 or via email at jgreenwood@fullertonpd.org.