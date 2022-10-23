Watch CBS News
Local News

Probe underway following deadly Porter Ranch crash that left 9 others hurt

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Probe underway following deadly Porter Ranch crash that left 9 others hurt
Probe underway following deadly Porter Ranch crash that left 9 others hurt 00:24

An investigation continued Sunday into the cause of a crash in Porter Ranch that killed one person and left 9 others injured. 

The crash involving three cars unfolded Saturday just before 6 p.m. on Reseda near San Fernando Mission boulevards.

The collision killed a 17-year-old teen who was trapped. Rescuers could not save him. 

 Nine others were rushed to trauma centers, where six were in critical condition. Three others were in fair condition. 

The cause of the crash was not known. 

First published on October 23, 2022 / 6:27 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.