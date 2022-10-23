Probe underway following deadly Porter Ranch crash that left 9 others hurt

An investigation continued Sunday into the cause of a crash in Porter Ranch that killed one person and left 9 others injured.

The crash involving three cars unfolded Saturday just before 6 p.m. on Reseda near San Fernando Mission boulevards.

The collision killed a 17-year-old teen who was trapped. Rescuers could not save him.

Nine others were rushed to trauma centers, where six were in critical condition. Three others were in fair condition.

The cause of the crash was not known.