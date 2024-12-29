Watch CBS News
Probe underway after woman is fatally shot in Signal Hill; several others wounded

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

A woman is dead and several others were wounded in a shooting in Signal Hill. 

The shooting unfolded just before 10:15 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of E. Burnett Street. 

When first responders arrived, they transported the woman to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Several others were also taken to the hospital for treatment. Their conditions were not yet known. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not released. The shooting remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information about this shooting was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

