Probe underway after woman is fatally shot in Hawthorne

By Iris Salem

An investigation was underway in Hawthorne after a woman was fatally shot.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says the shooting occurred just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday in the 3100 block of Rosecrans Avenue. 

When deputies arrived, they located the woman who was transported to the hospital where she died. 

Authorities have asked that anyone with information contact the LASD at (323) 890-5500 or "Crime Stoppers" by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). 

