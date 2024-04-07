Watch CBS News
Probe underway after man is killed in shooting in Cerritos

By Iris Salem

An investigation was underway in Cerritos this weekend following a fatal shooting of a man. 

The shooting unfolded around 1:15 a.m. Sunday in the 13300 block Artesia Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department.

When first responders arrived, they transported the victim to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were under investigation. If you have any information, you are asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on April 7, 2024 / 6:28 AM PDT

