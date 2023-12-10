Probe underway after man is killed in East LA shooting
An investigation was underway in East Los Angeles following a fatal shooting.
The shooting unfolded just after 7 a.m. Sunday in the 3300 block of Floral Drive. There, authorities responded and pronounced a man dead at the scene.
The cause of the shooting was not immediately known. Those with information were asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
