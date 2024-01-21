Watch CBS News
Local News

Probe continues into shooting death of man in Huntington Park

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

Authorities Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Huntington Park. 

The shooting unfolded in the 6000 block of Sante Fe Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

First published on January 21, 2024 / 9:56 AM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.