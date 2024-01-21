Probe continues into shooting death of man in Huntington Park

Authorities Sunday were investigating the shooting death of a man in Huntington Park.

The shooting unfolded in the 6000 block of Sante Fe Avenue just before 10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477).