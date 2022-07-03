Probe continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led to an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park.

The incident unfolded around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Alameda Street. It was there that officers responded to a disturbance call.

When they arrived, they saw a female suspect who was allegedly chasing and attempting to stab a male victim who was 30 years old. The suspect had a pair of scissors in her hand, police said.

When officers made contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The female was struck in the upper torso and died at the scene. She was also 30 years old. The male victim was treated for a non-life-threatening puncture wound.

No officers were hurt.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.