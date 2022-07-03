Watch CBS News
Syndicated CBSNLosAngeles

Probe continues into fatal officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park

By Iris Salem

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alex Biston's weather forecast (July 3)
Alex Biston's weather forecast (July 3) 03:28

Authorities on Sunday continued to investigate what led to an officer-involved shooting in Huntington Park. 

The incident unfolded around 3:20 p.m. Saturday in the 6900 block of South Alameda Street. It was there that officers responded to a disturbance call. 

When they arrived, they saw a female suspect who was allegedly chasing and attempting to stab a male victim who was 30 years old. The suspect had a pair of scissors in her hand, police said. 

When officers made contact, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The female was struck in the upper torso and died at the scene. She was also 30 years old. The male victim was treated for a non-life-threatening puncture wound. 

No officers were hurt. 

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

First published on July 3, 2022 / 6:41 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.