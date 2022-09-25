Probe continues into car-to-car shooting in Windsor Hills
Authorities continued to investigate a car-to-car shooting in Windsor Hills.
The incident unfolded around 6 p.m. Saturday along West Slauson Avenue.
It was there that police say they received several calls reporting a shooting between two cars.
Investigators say one of the victims was shot in the ankle and there may be other victims.
So far, no suspects are in custody.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.