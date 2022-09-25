Watch CBS News
Probe continues into car-to-car shooting in Windsor Hills

By Iris Salem

CBS Los Angeles

Authorities continued to investigate a car-to-car shooting in Windsor Hills. 

The incident unfolded around 6 p.m. Saturday along West Slauson Avenue. 

It was there that police say they received several calls reporting a shooting between two cars. 

Investigators say one of the victims was shot in the ankle and there may be other victims. 

So far, no suspects are in custody. 

