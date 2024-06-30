Probe continues following fatal officer-involved shooting in Downey

An investigation was underway Sunday in Downey following a fatal officer-involved shooting over the weekend.

Officers responded to a call of a disturbance around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Stewart and Gray Road.

At some point after arriving on scene, an officer-involved shooting occurred. According to Downey police, the male subject was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident was urged to call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.