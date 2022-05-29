Watch CBS News
Probe continues after fatal shooting in Palmdale

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday continued to investigate what led to a fatal shooting in Palmdale.

The incident unfolded just before 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the 36000 block of Windtree Circle. It was there that deputies responded to a call of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, they located a Black man in his 20s or 30s in a car suffering of apparent gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information was immediately available. 

May 29, 2022

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

