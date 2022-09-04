Watch CBS News
Probe continues after boat sinks off Catalina Island, killing woman

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Investigators are still working to find out what caused a boat to sink off Catalina Island, killing a woman. 

The 50-footer took on water early Saturday around two harbors on the north side of the island. 

Lifeguards arrived to find the boat underwater and recovered the body of a 65-year-old woman.

Three other people were rescued, one of whom was rushed to the hospital. 

