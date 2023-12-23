Pro-Palestinian protests bring traffic to halt in Beverly Hills

A large pro-Palestinian protest shut down traffic in the area of La Cienega and Wilshire Boulevard in Beverly Hills on Saturday. The crowd, marching in solidarity, prompted authorities to close off traffic in all directions, urging commuters to steer clear of the area.

The protest, which began around 3 p.m. in the La Cienega area, underscores the community's call for a cease-fire in the Middle East, in light of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

Pro-Israel protesters on the opposite side of the street engaged in their own chants and demonstrations.

Despite the emergency, a U.N. Security Council vote on aid deliveries and terms for a cease-fire was delayed again late Thursday, after days of high-level negotiations.

The United States, which has veto power, has pushed back against calls for an immediate cease-fire and giving the U.N. sole responsibility for inspecting aid deliveries. Israel, citing security grounds, insists it needs to be able to screen goods entering Gaza.