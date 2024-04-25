Pro-Palestinian protesters set up encampment on UCLA campus

Several pro-Palestinian protesters set up an encampment on the campus of UCLA in front of Royce Hall Thursday morning.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see a number of tents being set up, along with several large signs, including one that reads "UCLA Says Free Palestine."

The encampment comes one day after a mass protest happened on the campus of USC where over 90 people were arrested.

The Los Angeles Police Department reported detaining 93 people who refused to leave the park after multiple dispersal orders were arrested peacefully.

Wednesday's protest came as USC made national headlines over its decision not to allow pro-Palestinian valedictorian Asna Tabassum to speak during the May 10 commencement ceremony.

The university said its decision was made due to security concerns.

"The university's leadership made this decision in close consultation with our Department of Public Safety and threat team," USC said in a statement. "The decision had nothing to do with the background or viewpoint of the valedictorian but was instead based on a careful and holistic review of the situation from a safety and security standpoint."

USC's campus remains closed on Thursday, April 25. It will only be open to students and facility members.