Pro-Palestinian protesters march onto 101 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked all northbound lanes on the 101 Freeway in Downtown Los Angeles on Monday. 

The demonstration on the major thoroughfare started at about 4:45 p.m.   

The protesters walked from Los Angeles Street near City Hall to the nearby 101 Freeway onramp. Cars came to a screeching halt to avoid crashing into the handful of protesters. Several cars swerved by protesters as they walked across the freeway to the center divider. 

palestinian-protest.jpg
Pro-Palestinian protesters blocked the northbound lanes of the freeway on Monday.  KCAL News

Many started waving flags in front of drivers, while more stayed on the sidewalk above the freeway. At times, protesters deliberately stepped in front of moving vehicles as they tried to pass through. 

After a brief altercation with a motorcyclist, the protesters moved to the shoulder but still blocked one traffic lane. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

First published on May 27, 2024 / 4:49 PM PDT

