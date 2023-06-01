Pride flags on Shakespeare Bridge in Franklin Hills vandalized

Residents in Franklin Hills are searching for answers after two Pride flags that they hung up on the Shakespeare Bridge were torn to shreds and taken.

"Somebody just cut probably two-thirds of the way off, looks like they used a pair of scissors or something and just destroyed it," said Rick Larocca, Franklin Hills Residents Association Secretary.

It's become a tradition for residents to decorate the bridge with flags to celebrate holidays and special occasions. They recently put up an American flag and a Juneteenth flag, however, the pair were left alone. Only the Pride flags have been vandalized and stolen so far.

"It's frustrating. It's disappointing," said Larocca.

He added that neighbors told him they saw a couple of possible suspects vandalizing the banners.

"A neighbor saw the two people that were doing it and they ran off," said Larocca. "We just got some information from a plumber who was working around 1 a.m. the other night and he saw two people on bicycles trying to tear down the flags."

Many residents hope police will track down the people responsible and put at an end to the vandalism.

"I feel like we're always supportive of different diverse populations here, this, it hurts that it exists right now," said resident Valerie Fishbain.