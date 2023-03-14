President Biden to visit Monterey Park Tuesday

President Joseph Biden is in Southern California Tuesday morning and is scheduled to make an appearance in Monterey Park at the site of January's mass shooting that killed 11 people and injured nine.

Biden is expected to arrive around 11:30 a.m. at Los Angeles International Airport and to then travel to Monterey Park. He's expected to depart LAX around 4:30 p.m. He'll be traveling in the city by helicopter, so except for Monterey Park street closures, traffic will not be significantly affected.

Biden is scheduled to speak at the Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley on Ramona Avenue. Between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday, road closures in the area of Barnes Park include but are not limited to:

South McPherrin Avenue

Harding Avenue

South Garfield Avenue

South Ramona Avenue

For more detailed information, visit the Monterey Park Road Closure and Traffic Advisory page.

According to the White House, Biden on Tuesday will visit Monterey Park and will "grieve with the families and community impacted by the mass shooting."

Biden is also expected to announce an executive order requiring background checks for all firearm purchases, increasing awareness of "red flag" laws and cracking down on loss or theft of weapons during shipping.

Eleven people were killed and nine others were injured during the Jan. 21 shooting at the Star Ballroom Dance Studio in Monterey Park. After that shooting, the gunman went to the Lai Lai Ballroom and Studio in nearby Alhambra, but he was disarmed in the lobby by Brandon Tsay, whose family owns the studio.

Tsay was among the guests in first lady Jill Biden's viewing box on Feb. 7 for the president's State of the Union Address.

Biden was in the San Diego area Monday with United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. He previously visited the Los Angeles area in October.