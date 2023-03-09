Watch CBS News
President Biden set to visit Monterey Park to spotlight gun control

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

President Joe Biden will visit Monterey Park on Tuesday, March 14, to discuss his efforts to reduce gun violence.

During his State of the Union address on Feburary 7, Biden made reference to the Jan. 21 mass shooting in Monterey Park that left 11 dead, calling for a ban on assault weapons. Biden also saluted Brandon Tsay, the hero who wrestled a gun away from the Monterey Park mass shooter and likely prevented a second tragedy from occurring in nearby Alhambra.

Tsay was among the guests in first lady Jill Biden's viewing box for the speech. The trip will be Biden's first to the Los Angeles area since Oct. 12- 14 when he visited a Metro construction site, spoke at a political fundraiser and at Irvine Valley College.

Biden is scheduled to be in San Diego Monday, March 13, to meet with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak of the United Kingdom and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to discuss the Australia-United Kingdom-United States partnership known as AUKUS.

Biden will also participate in bilateral meetings with Sunak and Albanese. 

March 9, 2023

