Watch CBS News
Local News

President Biden issues disaster declaration for LA County over February storms

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

President Joe Biden issued a disaster declaration for a large portion of Southern and Central California over the severe storms that hit the state in early February. 

The declaration, which was made on Saturday, orders "federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by severe winter storms, tornadoes, flooding, landslides, and mudslides from January 31 to February 9, 2024," said a statement from the White Housae. 

The funding is available on a cost-sharing basis for repair and emergency work. 

In all, the declaration applies to Los Angeles, Ventura, Butte, Glenn, Monterey, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, Santa Cruz and Sutter counties. 

"California has secured a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration thanks to @POTUS for early February storms," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom on X on Sunday. "This declaration brings in more resources for local communities across the state recovering from the widespread impacts of these storms."

Southern California was hit particularly hard in February by hundreds of mud and landslides that destroyed homes, roads and severely impacted several highly trafficked routes, including the railway through San Clemente. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on April 14, 2024 / 5:14 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.