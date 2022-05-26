Preparations continue for L.A. Fleet Week, celebrations set through Memorial Day Weekend

Los Angeles Fleet Week is set to make its return over Memorial Day Weekend, with the multi-day celebration for the nation's Sea Services set to kickoff Friday morning.

After missing the previous two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, dozens of military members with the Navy, the Marines, the Coast Guard and Merchant Marine, ships and exhibits will highlight the four-day event that ends on Memorial Day held at the Port of Los Angeles in San Pedro.

A pair of amphibious transport ships, the U.S.S. Portland and the U.S.S. Essex, will be available for tours open to the public, including equipment demonstrations and firsthand information from active members. A tour of the U.S.S Iowa, an 80-year-old battleship turned outdoor museum will also be open to the public.

"I want them to learn what we do as a Navy, as a ship, what the crew does, and the awesome things they go out and do," said U.S. Navy Senior Chief Britney Hebding while speaking with CBS reporters. "They don't get to see a lot of operations with The Marines and the humanitarian stuff we get to do. I think it's pretty cool they get to come on board and see all of that."

Additionally, for the first time ever, L.A.'s Fleet Week events will coincide with those of New York Fleet Week, prompting coast-to-coast celebrations in memory of U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

The event, which is free to the public, will also feature various live entertainment, including military bands and aircraft flyovers, a STEM expo and food trucks.