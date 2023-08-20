Preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Ojai in Ventura County

A preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake hit Ojai in Ventura County, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quake, which occurred 4.34 miles southeast of Ojai, was first reported around 2:40 p.m. with a preliminary magnitude of 5.0 and was later upgraded to 5.1.

Good afternoon Southern CA. Did you feel the magnitude 5.1

earthquake about 4 miles southeast of Ojai at 2:41 pm. #ShakeAlert system was activated. See: https://t.co/2JRvHxmuYN @Cal_OES @CalConservation @CAGeoSurvey pic.twitter.com/DusXYbwr81 — USGS ShakeAlert (@USGS_ShakeAlert) August 20, 2023

Several smaller tremors were felt around the same area all of which ranged between the magnitude of 2.8 to 3.6.

There have been no reports of damage at this time.

The epicenter of a preliminary magnitude 5.1 earthquake is visible in this map provided by the USGS on Aug. 20, 2023. USGS

The United States National Tsunami Warning Center does not believe the earthquakes will cause a tsunami at this time.