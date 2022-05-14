Preliminary hearings for former USC gynecologist George Tyndall continue

Former University of Southern California gynecologist George Tyndall appeared in court Friday for the fifth preliminary hearing in regards to allegations of sexual misconduct with patients.

Thus far, Tyndall has maintained a not guilty plea on 35 felony counts.

A former USC student only identified as "Jane Doe 21" took the stand Friday, where she detailed an appointment with Tyndall in 2013 in regards to dry skin around her genital area.

She noted how Tyndall conducted a painful internal exam with no surgical gloves.

A police report filed on her behalf wasn't made until 2018, after The Los Angeles Times first reported on Tyndall's misconduct. Since then, hundreds of former USC students have come forward with countless sexual misconduct and racist allegations against the former gynecologist.

She was also a part of the more than 700 women that were part of an $852 million settlement in a class action lawsuit against the university in 2021.

Tyndall is set to reappear in court on June 3 for another preliminary hearing, as the court works to determine whether there is enough evidence to move on to a criminal trial.