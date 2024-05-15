Pregnant mother leaves baby behind at Lomita business

Los Angeles County deputies need help identifying a baby who was abandoned by her mother at a Lomita store.

Investigators first learned about the infant on Tuesday afternoon after store employees called the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Witnesses told deputies that an unidentified woman walked into the business with the baby in her arms. She asked employees to call her a taxi while she used the restroom.

A photo of the baby that was abandoned at a Lomita store and the pregnant woman who left her behind. LASD

As a store employee arranged for the taxi, the woman placed the infant in a shopping cart and walked over to the restroom. When the taxi arrived, the woman left the store and left the infant behind in the shopping cart.

She left for an unknown location in the taxi.

Deputies arrived at the store at around 5:00 p.m. and placed the abandoned infant into the care of the Department of Children and Family Services.

She is between seven and nine months old.

Deputies urged anyone with information to call Lomita Sheriff's Station at (310) 539-1661. Those wishing to stay anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477. Tips can also be submitted to their website.