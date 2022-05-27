Pre-pandemic levels of travel expected over Memorial Day Weekend despite high gas prices, cost of travel

Millions of Americans are expected to hit the road for the extended Memorial Day Weekend, with travel levels predicted to reach pre-pandemic levels, despite rising COVID-19 numbers, gas prices and cost of travel.

Long lines of traffic could be seen snarling up traffic around Los Angeles International Airport as early as Thursday evening, where officials indicate an expected 200,000 daily travelers will be passing through their terminals over the weekend.

AAA has reported that overall, 39 million Americans were estimated to travel at some point during the four-day weekend, as airlines show a 25% jump in travelers from 2021, a threshold they haven't reached since 2019.

3.1 million Southern Californians are amongst those ballooning numbers of travelers, with the majority of travel anticipated for Friday afternoon, when AAA suggests freeways in the area will experience double their normal volume of traffic.

"With pandemic restrictions lifting and modes of travel such as air and cruises continuing to rebound, Auto Club travel advisers are working hard to rebook trips that were delayed over the last two years and plan new adventures for friends and families," said Automobile Club of Southern California Vice President Heather Felix in a statement.

LAX officials reported that parking lots were already beginning to fill as early was Wednesday, especially those nearest to the busy 3, 4 and 5 terminals and the Tom Bradley International Terminal.

For those expected to get to their destinations via car, gas prices remain at all-time highs in most Southern California regions, with Los Angeles County averages leading the way at $6.10 per gallon, followed by Ventura County ($6.08), Orange County ($6.07) and the Inland Empire ($5.99). Nationwide averages show $4.60 per gallon.

AAA also noted this weekend will be the fourth-busiest Memorial Day Weekend, falling in after 2005, 2018 and 2019.

Of the 39 million travelers, a record-high 88% were expected to be traveling by car, as detailed by AAA.

In response, local law enforcement is expected to be out in full force, as California Highway Patrol enacts their annual "maximum enforcement period," beginning Friday evening and expected to end Monday evening as they look to crackdown on impaired motorists or other traffic violators.

"Memorial Day should be a time for honoring our fallen heroes and spending time with loved ones," said CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray. "It should never be marked by tragedy caused by car crashes. Please buckle up, follow all traffic laws and arrive at your destination safely."

On top of it all, travelers heading through any transportation hubs within Los Angeles County limits will be required to mask up, as Public Health officials extended their requirement through most of June as COVID-19 numbers reach the highest numbers the area has seen since February, near the peak of the Omicron variant surge.

Locally, some of the top destinations include Mexico, Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon, San Diego, and Anaheim.

A popular local destination for water sports enthusiasts was closed for the weekend by Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation, as Castaic Upper Lake was showing severely low water levels over recent days due to the drought.

"The area designated for personal watercraft use has become too narrow and shallow in some areas to continue to operate safely," officials said in a tweet on Friday.