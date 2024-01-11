Powerful wind gusts up to 80 mph and snow hits SoCal

More strong winds are expected to batter much of the Southland on Thursday, and some areas could see some light snowfall, including the 5 Freeway through the Grapevine.

A winter storm warning will be in effect until noon Thursday for the 5 Freeway corridor, with as much as 5 inches of snow expected to fall, along with winds up to 60 to 70 mph, gusting as high as 80 mph, creating "very hazardous" travel conditions, according to the National Weather Service.

"The best chances for snow will be late Wednesday into early Thursday over the Grapevine and northern Ventura mountains where significant blowing and drifting snow may cause near zero visibilities and very hazardous travel. High surf and coastal flooding are possible through Friday at west and northwest facing beaches," according to forecasters.

A high wind warning will be in effect until noon Thursday in the Antelope Valley, Catalina Island, Malibu Coast, Santa Clarita and San Fernando valleys, Santa Monica Mountains Recreational Area and San Gabriel Mountains, where gusts of up to 80 mph are also possible.

The San Gabriel Valley and the Los Angeles coastal and metro area, including Hollywood and downtown, will be under a less severe wind advisory until noon, with gusts of 40 to 50 mph anticipated.

Temperatures are also expected to remain chilly. By Thursday night, the Antelope Valley could potentially experience temperatures in the high teens, while some coastal valleys would be in the 20s and 30s.