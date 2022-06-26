Powerball ticket sold in LA County wins big; Was it you?

A Powerball ticket sold in Los Angeles County won big in Saturday night's draw.

Lottery officials say a ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers was sold at United Oil located at 1118 N. Glendale Avenue and is worth $1,417,623.

The winning numbers were 6-12-20-27-32. The ticket was missing only the red Powerball number 4.

The winner has 180 days to claim their prize. Their identity was not immediately known.

Since the sixth number was not a match, Monday night's draw will roll to $346 million.