Powerball jackpot reaches $825 million; second-largest total in history

One lucky Californian could be a lot richer come Saturday evening, as the Powerball lottery has reached the second-largest total in history — a whopping $825 million.

After no one has won in the last 36 drawings, the jackpot has seen a steep increase, second only to the 2016 jackpot of $1.5 billion.

The cash value of the prize, if the winner selects the lump sum payout option, is estimated to be around $383.7 million.

If multiple players have tickets that match all six numbers, the jackpot would be split evenly between the two, similar to what happened on Wednesday, when two people had tickets matching five numbers. They each won $1,556,855.

Those tickets were sold at a Mobil gas station on Los Gatos Boulevard in Los Gatos, and at a CVS Pharmacy in Rancho Cucamonga.

According to California Lottery, this Powerball sequence has raised $48.1 million for public education in the Golden State.

In July, a $1.3 billion Mega Millions winning ticket was sold in Illinois, the third-largest total in United States history.