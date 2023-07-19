Power turned off at controversial Sylmar makeshift RV park

The City Of Los Angeles Department Of Water And Power shut off power Tuesday at a makeshift RV park in Sylmar that neighbors say is spewing raw sewage and terrible stenches.

The park is filled with over two dozen formerly homeless residents.

"I don't have peace, not even in my own house," said Maria, who lives next to the park. "My son got sick, all of us got nauseous the ambulance came because my son was vomiting at night."

There was a heavy police presence as city crews searched the premises. The property sits in two jurisdictions— the City of Los Angeles and the City of San Fernando.

"With this heat and potential for sparks, electrical damage, propane tanks, and proximity of the RVs, we have to avoid any explosions and traumas we can," said Curt Cabrera-Miller, Sylmar Neighborhood Council President.

He added the park consists of 26 RVs, two back houses, and a converted garage that the property owner charges rent for. Many of the RVs were reportedly forced to dump sewage in the street.

LA City Councilwoman Monica Rodriguez said in a statement:

The City family continues to work with great urgency to mitigate the impacts for both the individuals living on the property and neighboring residents. As previously shared, we are working with all resources at our disposal to address the public health and safety concerns and place those residing in the RVs with emergency shelters. The conditions on this private property is an exploitation of vulnerable people seeking housing, and I'm hopeful that the City Attorney will be successful in representing this case in court tomorrow.

The City of LA has already cited the property owner for two violations— illegal structures and failing to keep the property clean. She is expected to appear in court Wednesday morning in Van Nuys.