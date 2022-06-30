Power outage knocks out electricity to southern Redondo Beach including pier

A "significant" power outage Thursday knocked out electricity to much of southern Redondo Beach, including the Redondo Beach Pier.

According to Southern California Edison, crews responded to the area at 3:20 p.m. due to a power outage near the pier.

The outage affected 5,100 customers along Harbor Drive, Catalina Avenue, Pacific Coast Highway and Portofino Way.

Crews were able to restore power to most customers and as of 5 p.m., only 31 customers remained without power.

SoCal Edison said the cause of the outage was due to equipment failure and that power was expected to be restored for the remaining customers by 11:30 p.m.