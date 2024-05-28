Postal carrier robbed in Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood

San Bernardino County deputies need help finding the people who robbed a postal carrier in a Rancho Cucamonga neighborhood.

The alleged robbery happened just after 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday in the 6000 block of Springview Place. The carrier was sorting mail when what appeared to be a Nissan Altima pulled up next to him. A suspect dressed in a ski mask and gray hoodie exited from the passenger side before demanding the carrier's mailbox keys.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the carrier handed over the keys out of fear for his life.

Shortly after, the suspect returned to the car and drove away from the neighborhood.

Security camera of the robbery showed that the getaway car did not have a front license plate.