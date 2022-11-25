Post-turkey pie debate: Sweet potato, or pumpkin?

It's an ongoing debate that probably won't be settled this season about which is the best post-turkey pie: pumpkin or sweet potato?

At Polly's Pies Restaurant and Bakery in Montebello, there was a line for pre-order pick-ups on Thanksgiving -- pumpkin pies sold out by noon.

At 27th Street Bakery Shop in South Los Angeles, sweet potato pie is the most popular.

Between the two pies, most of the other ingredients are the same. Pumpkin pie has slightly lower calories, while sweet potato pie has more nutrients.

So the debate over which tastes better rages on.