Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Post-turkey pie debate: Sweet potato, or pumpkin?

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Post-turkey pie debate: Sweet potato, or pumpkin?
Post-turkey pie debate: Sweet potato, or pumpkin? 00:59

It's an ongoing debate that probably won't be settled this season about which is the best post-turkey pie: pumpkin or sweet potato?

At Polly's Pies Restaurant and Bakery in Montebello, there was a line for pre-order pick-ups on Thanksgiving -- pumpkin pies sold out by noon.

At 27th Street Bakery Shop in South Los Angeles, sweet potato pie is the most popular.

Between the two pies, most of the other ingredients are the same. Pumpkin pie has slightly lower calories, while sweet potato pie has more nutrients.

So the debate over which tastes better rages on.

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 25, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.