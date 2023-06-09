Watch CBS News
Police investigate reports of armed suspect on CSU Northridge campus; no threat found

By KCAL-News Staff

A possibly armed person on the California State University, Northridge campus prompted school officials to call for a shelter in place order on Friday. 

In a statement released via Twitter, CSUN said that campus police were "made aware of a potential subject who may be bringing a firearm to the campus."

Staff and students on campus were told to immediately evacuate the area and if they could not do so to shelter in place until the investigation was complete. 

"All others stay away," the statement said. 

At around 4:45 p.m., school officials said that they were told that no threat was found and operations could resume as normal. 

First published on June 9, 2023 / 3:56 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

