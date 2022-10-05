Possibly armed suspect barricades in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa police say a possibly armed suspect is barricaded in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue.
The incident started around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, officers were helping the Department of Justice serve a warrant, leading to the barricade.
Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place.
No injuries have been reported.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.