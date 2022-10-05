Watch CBS News
Possibly armed suspect barricades in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa police say a possibly armed suspect is barricaded in the 1700 block of Monrovia Avenue. 

The incident started around 12:05 p.m. Wednesday. 

According to police, officers were helping the Department of Justice serve a warrant, leading to the barricade.

 Residents in the area are being asked to shelter in place.

No injuries have been reported. 

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.) 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 12:09 PM

