Possible workplace threat against coworkers leads to cache of ghost guns in Apple Valley

Authorities say disturbing comments from a coworker led them to the discovery of a cache of ghost guns in the Apple Valley.

Steven Schultz, 43, was arrested Tuesday at his workplace, in the 5000 block of Goodman Avenue in Eastvale, on several felony charges, including criminal threats weapons violations. His coworkers had called police, concerned that his violent statements were actually a threat of workplace violence, sheriff's officials said.

(credit: Riverside County Sheriff's Department)

"This incident is an excellent example of the 'See Something, Say Something' philosophy and how critical it is to report suspicious activity to law enforcement," the Riverside County Sheriff's Department said in a statement. "The actions taken by the suspect's co-workers were instrumental in this case."

Deputies arrived at the business and arrested Schultz without incident. But they made an alarming discovery while serving a search warrant at his home – a cache of unserialized firearms known as "ghost guns, along with high-capacity magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition. The evidence at the home suggested Schultz was manufacturing ghost guns at his home, according to sheriff's officials.

"In situations such as this, the smallest details often prove critical to preventing acts of violence and should be reported at once by calling 911," sheriff's officials said.

Schultz is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court Friday.