Possible serial LEGO thief arrested outside Target store in Upland
Upland police said they arrested a man accused of stealing $1,700 worth of LEGOs from a Target store Tuesday evening.
After an investigation, authorities said the suspect could be connected to more LEGO thefts in three different counties including, Los Angeles, San Bernardino and San Diego.
The total amount stolen could be more than $30,000 worth of LEGOs.
The counties are working together to determine if the suspect is linked to all of the incidents.
