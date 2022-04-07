Watch CBS News

Police search for possible robbery suspects inside Northridge mall

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (April 7 AM Edition) 02:07

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for possible robbery suspects inside the Northridge Fashion Center. 

According to police, at about 2:40 p.m. an unspecified number of robbery suspects fled into a mall off the 9300 block of Tampa Avenue following a brief pursuit. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

First published on April 7, 2022 / 3:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.