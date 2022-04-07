Police search for possible robbery suspects inside Northridge mall
The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for possible robbery suspects inside the Northridge Fashion Center.
According to police, at about 2:40 p.m. an unspecified number of robbery suspects fled into a mall off the 9300 block of Tampa Avenue following a brief pursuit.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
