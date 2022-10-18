Watch CBS News
Possible human remains discovered blocking pipe under 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 18 AM Edition)
CBS News Los Angeles: The Rundown (Oct. 18 AM Edition) 01:57

Authorities are investigating the possible discovery of human remains in a pipe underneath the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa. 

California Department of Transportation workers were made aware of the blocked pipe near Baker Street sometime Monday. 

Crews began clearing the obstruction at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, hoping to flush the blockage. Until it was cleared it could not be confirmed whether the blockage was actually human remains. 

Both California Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities were assisting with the incident. Coroner's officials were also asked to be on hand at the time that the pipe is flushed, according to OCSD Sergeant Scott Steinle.

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

CBSLA Staff
The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on October 18, 2022 / 12:51 PM

