Possible human remains discovered blocking pipe under 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa

Authorities are investigating the possible discovery of human remains in a pipe underneath the 55 Freeway in Costa Mesa.

California Department of Transportation workers were made aware of the blocked pipe near Baker Street sometime Monday.

Crews began clearing the obstruction at around 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, hoping to flush the blockage. Until it was cleared it could not be confirmed whether the blockage was actually human remains.

Both California Highway Patrol and Orange County Sheriff's Department authorities were assisting with the incident. Coroner's officials were also asked to be on hand at the time that the pipe is flushed, according to OCSD Sergeant Scott Steinle.

