Portion of Grapevine closed temporarily due to mudslide repairs

Part of the Grapevine remained closed because of mudslides. 

The closure, which is due to damage from recent storms, was expected to be lifted at 8 a.m. Sunday. 

The closure impacts the southbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway between Vista Del Lago Road and Templin Highway. 

Crews are expected to repair the roads. If Caltrans requires more time for repairs, a second closure is expected beginning Sunday at 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday.  

