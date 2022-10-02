Portion of 91 Freeway in Corona remains closed through Monday for work

A portion of the 91 Freeway Sunday remained closed in Corona due to resurfacing work.

The work was being done on the eastbound lanes between Main Street in Corona and the interchange with the 15 Freeway.

The lanes were closed Friday night.

The work was part of a $12.5 million project, which includes repairing concrete barriers.

Caltrans hopes to have the entire project concluded by December.