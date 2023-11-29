Police surround vehicle parked in Mt. Washington area as armed Uber passenger refuses to exit car
An Uber passenger armed with a gun refuses to exit a car in the Mount Washington area Wednesday morning, drawing a large Los Angeles Police Department response.
Around 7:45 a.m., the Uber driver called 911 regarding an uncooperative passenger, with a gun, who refused to get out of the car.
The ongoing standoff in front of the Southwest Museum Station has affected Metro train service in the area as police surround a parked silver sedan at Museum Drive and Marimon Way.
Two SWAT vehicles surrounded the Uber car around 10:30 a.m.
As of 10:12 a.m., Metro train service between Highland Park and Heritage Square remains halted as the Southwest Museum Station is closed.
Bus shuttles have been requested.
This is a developing story
