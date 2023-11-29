Watch CBS News
Police surround vehicle parked in Mt. Washington area as armed Uber passenger refuses to exit car

By Julie Sharp

An Uber passenger armed with a gun refuses to exit a car in the Mount Washington area Wednesday morning, drawing a large Los Angeles Police Department response.

Around 7:45 a.m., the Uber driver called 911 regarding an uncooperative passenger, with a gun, who refused to get out of the car.

The ongoing standoff in front of the Southwest Museum Station has affected Metro train service in the area as police surround a parked silver sedan at Museum Drive and Marimon Way. 

Two SWAT vehicles surrounded the Uber car around 10:30 a.m.

As of 10:12  a.m., Metro train service between Highland Park and Heritage Square remains halted as the Southwest Museum Station is closed.

Bus shuttles have been requested. 

This is a developing story

