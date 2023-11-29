Police surround vehicle parked in Mt. Washington area as armed Uber passenger refuses to exit car

Police surround vehicle parked in Mt. Washington area as Uber passenger refuses to exit car

An Uber passenger armed with a gun refuses to exit a car in the Mount Washington area Wednesday morning, drawing a large Los Angeles Police Department response.

Around 7:45 a.m., the Uber driver called 911 regarding an uncooperative passenger, with a gun, who refused to get out of the car.

The ongoing standoff in front of the Southwest Museum Station has affected Metro train service in the area as police surround a parked silver sedan at Museum Drive and Marimon Way.

Two SWAT vehicles surrounded the Uber car around 10:30 a.m.

As of 10:12 a.m., Metro train service between Highland Park and Heritage Square remains halted as the Southwest Museum Station is closed.

Bus shuttles have been requested.

