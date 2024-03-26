Watch CBS News
Police surround a Harbor City residence after reported shots fired

By Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

Police surround a Harbor City apartment complex after reports of possible shots fired by a distraught man, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Police responded at 9 a.m. to a call of a possibly armed domestic violence suspect barricaded in a residence. 

A large police presence can be seen in the 26200 block of President Avenue with SKYCal overhead. An LAPD helicopter can be seen circling the area, assisting officers on the ground. 

Traffic has been routed away from the area. 

This is a developing story. 

Police surround a Harbor City apartment complex after reports of shots fired by a distraught person. KCAL
Julie Sharp

First published on March 26, 2024 / 11:42 AM PDT

