Police shooting unfolds in Tarzana after officers respond to 'battery call'

By KCAL-News Staff

An officer-involved shooting unfolded in the Tarzana area where two people were transported to the hospital, police said. 

The LAPD says officers responded to a battery call just after 8:30 a.m. at the 101 Freeway near the Reseda Boulevard overpass.

When they arrived on scene, they observed one woman with a head injury, and another female holding a metal pipe-like object. 

Moments after, an officer-involved shooting occurred. 

Police said two ambulances have been called to the scene. No further details were available. 

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available. 

First published on July 9, 2023 / 10:07 AM

