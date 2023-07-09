Police shooting unfolds in Tarzana after officers respond to 'battery call'

An officer-involved shooting unfolded in the Tarzana area where two people were transported to the hospital, police said.

The LAPD says officers responded to a battery call just after 8:30 a.m. at the 101 Freeway near the Reseda Boulevard overpass.

When they arrived on scene, they observed one woman with a head injury, and another female holding a metal pipe-like object.

Moments after, an officer-involved shooting occurred.

Police said two ambulances have been called to the scene. No further details were available.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.