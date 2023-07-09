Police shooting unfolds in Tarzana after officers respond to 'battery call'
An officer-involved shooting unfolded in the Tarzana area where two people were transported to the hospital, police said.
The LAPD says officers responded to a battery call just after 8:30 a.m. at the 101 Freeway near the Reseda Boulevard overpass.
When they arrived on scene, they observed one woman with a head injury, and another female holding a metal pipe-like object.
Moments after, an officer-involved shooting occurred.
Police said two ambulances have been called to the scene. No further details were available.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as soon as it becomes available.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.