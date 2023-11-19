Police shooting closes several lanes of westbound I-105
A police shooting closed several lanes of the westbound I-105 Freeway near Lynwood Sunday afternoon.
Officers were called to the I-105 at Wilmington Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. for a pedestrian on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol.
When officers arrived, they shot the suspect.
The pedestrian's condition is unknown, but they were taken to a nearby hospital.
