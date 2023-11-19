Watch CBS News
Police shooting closes several lanes of westbound I-105

By Matthew Rodriguez

A police shooting closed several lanes of the westbound I-105 Freeway near Lynwood Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the I-105 at Wilmington Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. for a pedestrian on the freeway, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

When officers arrived, they shot the suspect. 

The pedestrian's condition is unknown, but they were taken to a nearby hospital. 

Matthew Rodriguez

Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer at kcalnews.com. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.

First published on November 19, 2023 / 4:37 PM PST

